The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $34,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Timken stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.