TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 11.2% in February

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 269,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Further Reading

