TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 11.2% in February

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 269,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
