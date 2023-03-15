Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Rhonda Farnum Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 1,219,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after buying an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after buying an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Theravance Biopharma

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

