THOR Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

