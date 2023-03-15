Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 77,661 Shares

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,946.53 ($28,631.02).

Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Thorney Opportunities alerts:

Thorney Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Thorney Opportunities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Thorney Opportunities Company Profile

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.