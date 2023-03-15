Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

TWM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.