Todd J. Stein Purchases 7,751 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein bought 7,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,476.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spok Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOK. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at $3,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Spok by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Spok by 451.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spok by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

