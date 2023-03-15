TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

