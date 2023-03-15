TPB Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.3% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

