TPB Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TPB Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $108.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

