TPB Wealth Advisors Buys 641,451 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 343.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises 8.2% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

