TPB Wealth Advisors Has $4.07 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.9% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $6,414,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.