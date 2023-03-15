TPB Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TPB Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $411.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

