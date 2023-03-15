TPB Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,086,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,925,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.