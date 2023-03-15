TPB Wealth Advisors Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

