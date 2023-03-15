TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 23,682 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rani Therapeutics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,723,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,300,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,981 shares of company stock valued at $369,382. 52.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Rani Therapeutics Profile

Shares of RANI stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.