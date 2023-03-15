TPB Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

