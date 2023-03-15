Tredegar (TG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Tredegar Price Performance

TG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

About Tredegar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628,899 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 695.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 142,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.