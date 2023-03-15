Tredegar (TG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.
TG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
