Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRVI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

About Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.