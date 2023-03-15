Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRVI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
