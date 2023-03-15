U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $53.00. The stock traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 6184438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

