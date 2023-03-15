Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $24.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $518.42 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

