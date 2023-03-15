Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,090.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,771 shares of company stock worth $80,174. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Stories

