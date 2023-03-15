UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 275,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 210,659 shares.The stock last traded at $55.67 and had previously closed at $77.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

