UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Michael P. Landy Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 258,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.