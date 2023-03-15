United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.00–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

UAL opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

