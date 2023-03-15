United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.00)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.
UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.
In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
