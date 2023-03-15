United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.00)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

