UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $271,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,270,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $646,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $464.58 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.79. The company has a market capitalization of $433.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

