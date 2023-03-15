UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

