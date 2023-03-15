Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.