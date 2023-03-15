VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 11,762,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,385,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

