Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

