Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,636,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

