Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.81. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

