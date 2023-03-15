Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after buying an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.24.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

