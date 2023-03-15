Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

