VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 12,752.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.