Venus Market Capitalization Tops $71.57 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00019736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $71.57 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,770,936 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

