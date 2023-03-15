Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $30.83 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

