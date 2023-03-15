Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Critical Analysis

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Vericity -9.94% -11.71% -2.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Vericity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.62 $8.15 billion N/A N/A Vericity $170.38 million 0.65 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apex Holdco, L.P.

