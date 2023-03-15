Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Critical Comparison

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Simon Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.01 -$52.07 million ($0.63) -24.76 Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 6.93 $2.14 billion $6.52 17.21

Analyst Ratings

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 3 1 0 2.25 Simon Property Group 0 6 5 0 2.45

Veris Residential currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $130.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -14.60% -3.57% -1.21% Simon Property Group 40.43% 60.33% 6.47%

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Veris Residential on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded on May 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

