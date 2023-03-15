Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $47.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

