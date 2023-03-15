Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $49.00. The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 212375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $786.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Energy



Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

