Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Riva Bakal Sells 8,243 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Riva Bakal sold 1,341 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $10,567.08.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

