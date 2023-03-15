Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 368,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Walmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 51,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Walmart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 111,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.