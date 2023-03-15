Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 39.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

