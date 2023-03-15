WAXE (WAXE) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $70.00 or 0.00285127 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $231,467.78 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

