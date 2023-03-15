Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $136.60.

