Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

