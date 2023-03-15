Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDO. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE:WDO opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.040512 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.