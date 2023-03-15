Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter valued at $9,680,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 1,538.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

